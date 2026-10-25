Kimi Antonelli won the US Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stand on the brink of becoming Formula One’s youngest ever champion in Mexico next weekend.

The 20-year-old Italian did all he could to put the championship out of reach of his rivals in Texas but Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell did just enough to delay the inevitable with fourth and eighth.

Antonelli now needs to score only two points — a ninth place — in Mexico to be sure of the title.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second in Sunday’s race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third.