From AI to deep tech, Cyprus creates new opportunities for startups

Cyprus’ startup and innovation ecosystem is entering a more consequential phase, with government, investors, researchers, universities and private-sector organisations increasingly working to turn years of investment and ambition into a durable engine of growth.

That distinction matters. For much of the past decade, Cyprus’ technology story was principally one of potential. The island had talent, research capacity, a growing international business community and an increasingly attractive environment for technology companies, but the various pieces did not always fit together.

Today, that is becoming harder to say. The ecosystem is larger, more diverse and more internationally connected than it was only a few years ago.

Research and development funding has increased substantially over the past decade, while the country has built a much broader network of programmes, accelerators, investors, research institutions and industry bodies supporting innovation.

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), for example, has expanded the range of funding mechanisms available to companies, while demand for early-stage support has reached levels that would have been difficult to imagine in the ecosystem’s earlier years.

This issue of Cyprus 4.0 looks at that transformation from a number of different angles.

Through interviews and analysis involving entrepreneurs, investors, accelerators, researchers, as well as other institutions active in the sector, we examine where the ecosystem stands today, what is driving its development and where the next opportunities and obstacles lie. The picture that emerges is encouraging, but it is also unfinished.

A broader technology base

Perhaps the clearest sign of progress is the sheer breadth of activity now taking place.

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most visible areas of growth, with companies working across applied AI, data, automation and increasingly specialised applications. Limassol, in particular, is seeking to establish itself as a regional meeting point for AI businesses and investors, with new events and international partnerships attempting to give the city a role extending beyond Cyprus itself.

But AI is only part of the story. Cyprus has established strengths in fintech and financial technology, supported by its financial services sector and an increasingly active community of entrepreneurs. Gaming has also demonstrated that globally competitive digital businesses can be built from the island, with locally based developers reaching international audiences on a scale that would once have seemed exceptional.

Alongside these sectors are deep tech, cybersecurity, health and biotechnology, energy and climate technology, robotics, defence and space.

Recent ecosystem mapping has identified more than 150 deep-tech startups operating in Cyprus across these fields, while almost €1 billion in competitive research and innovation funding has been secured over the past decade. This is particularly significant because deep tech provides a bridge between Cyprus’ research capabilities and the creation of companies capable of developing intellectual property and exporting high-value products.

The emergence of these subsectors suggests that Cyprus is moving beyond the idea that its technology economy must revolve around one particular niche.

That diversity should be encouraged. A healthy innovation economy does not depend on producing one spectacular company. It depends on creating enough activity, expertise and capital for companies with very different business models to emerge, fail, grow and, eventually, produce the next generation of founders and employees.

The state is becoming more active

The government’s role in this process has also changed. Public policy is increasingly attempting to create conditions in which innovation can happen rather than simply providing occasional grants to individual projects.

The expansion of the RIF’s funding instruments is part of that shift. So too is the broader use of European state aid provisions, which can allow support to reach businesses more efficiently. The enlarged innovation funding framework approved this year also reflects an attempt to provide more substantial and varied backing for research, technology and innovation.

The National AI Strategy 2032 represents another important development. Its significance will ultimately depend not on the strategy itself but on whether it produces practical changes in government, education, infrastructure and business. Nevertheless, the fact that AI is being treated as a national economic and administrative priority illustrates how far the conversation has moved.

There is also a growing recognition that Cyprus cannot build a successful innovation economy by looking inward.

The island is using its diplomatic and European relationships to create opportunities for its technology companies and researchers. Cooperation with countries such as Kazakhstan and Australia, engagement through European programmes, participation in international technology exhibitions and Cyprus’ membership of the Digital Cooperation Organisation all provide potential routes into larger markets and networks.

This is one of Cyprus’ natural advantages. Its domestic market is small. Its international connectivity therefore cannot be treated as an optional extra. For a startup with global ambitions, access to investors, customers, research partners and talent abroad is part of the business model from the beginning.

From activity to scale

Yet this is precisely where the next challenge begins. It is relatively easy to demonstrate that an ecosystem is active. It is much harder to demonstrate that it can repeatedly produce companies that scale internationally.

Cyprus now has more accelerators, more events, more funding calls, more research activity and more international connections. That is progress. But the ultimate test is whether these inputs produce significantly more companies with substantial revenues, international customers, private investment and high-skilled employment.

There are encouraging signs, but there remains a gap between public or European funding and private capital. The recent deep-tech mapping, for example, highlighted the difference between companies receiving grants and those subsequently attracting venture investment.

Closing that gap should be one of the ecosystem’s central priorities. Public funding can help a company prove an idea. It cannot, and should not, replace a functioning private investment market.

Cyprus therefore needs more local and international investors willing to finance companies beyond their earliest stages. It needs stronger links between founders and experienced business leaders. It needs more successful entrepreneurs to recycle capital, knowledge and contacts back into the ecosystem.

Most importantly, it needs companies to become customers of one another and of the wider economy.

Innovation should not exist in a parallel universe populated by startups, accelerators and conferences. It needs to penetrate tourism, shipping, financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, education and public administration.

Research must reach the market

The other major challenge is commercialisation. Cyprus has demonstrated that it can attract research funding and produce high-quality scientific work. The presence of centres of excellence, European Research Council grants and an expanding deep-tech community provides a strong foundation.

But a research result is not automatically a company. Universities and research institutions need structures that make it easier for researchers to work with businesses, create spin-outs, protect and commercialise intellectual property and participate in companies without unnecessary institutional or legal obstacles.

This is not simply a matter of increasing funding. It is a matter of creating the connective tissue between the laboratory, the entrepreneur and the investor.

Cyprus has begun building that tissue through organisations involved in research commercialisation, university innovation offices, accelerators and private-sector initiatives. The next stage is to make those connections routine rather than exceptional.

The international test

There is another lesson that Cyprus should absorb as the ecosystem matures. International visibility matters, but international validation matters more.

Sending startups to major technology events is useful. Hosting international conferences is useful. Establishing agreements with foreign governments and institutions is useful. Bringing global accelerators to Cyprus is useful. The real question is what happens afterwards.

Do international investors return? Do partnerships become contracts? Do foreign companies establish operations here? Do Cypriot startups win customers abroad? Do researchers enter multinational projects? Do talented people choose Cyprus because they see an ecosystem capable of helping them build something significant?

The recent arrival of international innovation platforms and the increasing participation of Cypriot startups at major European events suggest that the foundations for this are being laid.

But the country should resist the temptation to measure success by the number of events, agreements or delegations alone. The measure should be outcomes.

Building the next layer

The encouraging reality is that Cyprus no longer needs to prove that it can have a technology ecosystem. It already does.

The task now is to make that ecosystem deeper, more connected and more capable of producing companies that can stand on their own.

That means continuing to improve access to finance, but also improving access to talent, infrastructure, customers and international markets. It means making regulation predictable and efficient. It means ensuring that education produces the technical and entrepreneurial skills the economy needs. It means encouraging experienced executives and successful founders to become mentors and investors.

It also means maintaining pressure on the public sector. Government support is important, but the ultimate objective should be an ecosystem that becomes progressively less dependent on government intervention because private capital, corporate demand, research commercialisation and entrepreneurial experience are strong enough to sustain it.

Cyprus has travelled a considerable distance. The events of recent months, from the expansion of innovation funding and the growth of AI and deep tech to international partnerships and the arrival of major accelerator platforms, are not isolated developments. Together they point towards an ecosystem that is becoming more confident and more mature.

The next chapter will be harder. It will require fewer declarations of intent and more companies that grow.

Fewer discussions about potential and more products sold abroad. More private investment, stronger university-industry links and a deeper pool of people prepared to build again after success or failure. That is ultimately what this issue of Cyprus 4.0 seeks to explore.

Cyprus has spent years building the foundations of an innovation economy. The question now is whether it can build the institutions, capital, talent and confidence needed to make those foundations support something much bigger.

The opportunity is there. The next stage is to turn momentum into scale.