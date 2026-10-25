The 2027 edition of the Dakar Rally has been moved out of Saudi Arabia due to security concerns, organisers Amaury Sport Organisation said on Sunday.

The event, due to take place in January and which has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020, would move to a different territory, with the location to be announced in the coming days, the ASO said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Dakar Rally would take place in Africa, citing sources involved in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

“Amaury Sport Organisation and Saudi Motorsport Company have jointly decided that Dakar Saudi Arabia 2027, scheduled from 1 to 15 January, 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom, following recent developments in the region,” the ASO said.

“This decision is exceptional and one-off.”

The Dakar Rally is the latest sports event in Saudi Arabia to be disrupted amid attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

Golf’s Asian Tour postponed the Saudi International indefinitely and cycling’s Urban World Championships was cancelled earlier this month, while the tennis tournament Six Kings Slam was postponed to December.

The World Rally Championship also dropped Saudi Arabia from its calendar.

The ASO said that the Dakar Rally would return to Saudi Arabia for its landmark 50th edition in 2028.