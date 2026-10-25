Police are investigating two suspected fraud cases involving elderly residents in Kalo Chorio, Larnaca, where a man allegedly posing as a police officer obtained a total of €55.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou, the suspect is believed to have obtained €50 in one incident and €5 in the other.

Police are attempting to locate the two alleged victims as investigations continue.

Authorities are also examining whether the suspect may be the same person believed to have been involved in similar offences in Nicosia recently.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid handing over money or personal information to strangers.

The Kalo Chorio community council also issued a warning, calling on residents to exercise caution and inform elderly relatives and neighbours about the suspected scam.