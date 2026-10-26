Graffiti was born on the streets and went on to reach the world’s greatest museums. On Friday 16 October 2026, that story came to Limassol, as KOOL Gallery, Cyprus’s first gallery dedicated to graffiti and contemporary urban art, opened its doors.

The inaugural exhibition, ICONS — Graffiti Pioneers, Legends & Contemporary Masters, presents 49 works by 31 artists. They include Lady Pink, CRASH and DAZE, leading figures of the generation that painted New York’s subway trains; the French stencil artist C215, known for his portraits; AIKO, a Japanese-born artist based in New York; Banksy; and Damien Hirst.

The gallery is on Anexartisias Street, in the center of Limassol.

“I have always believed that art should be shared. We want KOOL Gallery to be a place where anyone can come, ask questions and discover something new — whether they are seasoned collectors or seeing graffiti in a gallery for the first time,” says Dr Aliki Economides, founder of KOOL Gallery.

The opening took place under the auspices and in the presence of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Mrs Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, and in the presence of the Mayor of Limassol, Mr Yiannis Armeftis. The exhibition runs until 31 March 2027.

INFORMATION

ICONS — Graffiti Pioneers, Legends & Contemporary Masters

On view: 17 October 2026 – 31 March 2027

Viewing: By appointment only

Address: KOOL Gallery, 30 Anexartisias Street, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus

For further information:

[email protected] · T +357 25565725 · M +357 97 989995