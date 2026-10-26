Alpha Bank repurchased 2,325,011 of its own shares for €9.84 million on the Euronext Athens exchange during October 22-23, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

In an announcement published on Monday, the bank said the shares were acquired at an average price of €4.2326 each, with the total consideration amounting to €9,840,889.65.

The programme was approved by shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting on June 26, 2026, and follows an earlier announcement dated July 31.

Alpha Bank purchased 1,138,088 shares on October 22, spending €4,959,787.50.

The average purchase price that day was €4.358 per share, with prices ranging from €4.319 to €4.392.

On October 23, the bank acquired a further 1,186,923 shares for €4,881,102.15.

The average price on the second day was €4.1124 per share, with the lowest price standing at €4.064 and the highest at €4.134.

Following these transactions, Alpha Bank holds 18,083,072 of its own shares, representing 0.80 per cent of its total share capital, according to the announcement.

The purchases form part of the bank’s share buyback programme, under which it has been acquiring shares traded on Euronext Athens.