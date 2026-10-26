Agrifood entrepreneurs in Cyprus will present their innovations to expert juries in Nicosia on November 6, as participants in two European-backed programmes compete for prizes totalling up to €17,000 at the Agrifood Innovation Demo Day 2026.

The event will showcase ventures developed through the Empowering Women in Agrifood (EWA) Grow 2026 programme and EIT Food Challenge Lab: Ground2Scale+, bringing together entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and industry professionals to explore opportunities across the country’s agrifood and innovation ecosystem.

It is being organised by SocialTech Lab, EIT Food’s country representative in Cyprus, with EIT Food supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

The participating teams have been developing solutions in areas including agricultural technology, food innovation, sustainability, the circular economy, waste valorisation, regenerative agriculture, fermentation, functional foods, food production and traceability.

The event will give the entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their progress, receive feedback from expert juries and connect with stakeholders who could help them develop their businesses.

The two programmes offer complementary routes for developing agrifood entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

EWA Grow 2026 has supported 10 women-led agrifood ventures through personalised mentoring, specialist training, entrepreneurial development and access to the wider European innovation ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Ground2Scale+ has supported more than 10 agrifood teams, helping them validate their ideas, strengthen their business models and commercial strategies, receive individual mentoring and prepare their ventures for investment and growth.

Ground2Scale+ is an EIT Food-labelled entrepreneurship programme delivered under the EIT Food Challenge Labs framework.

By bringing the two groups together, the Demo Day aims to help emerging businesses gain exposure, compete for financial awards and establish connections that could support their next stages of development.

Beyond recognising promising ventures, the organisers aim to strengthen links across the sector and help turn agrifood innovations into viable products, solutions and businesses.

The Agrifood Innovation Demo Day 2026 will take place on Friday, November 6, at Loft Restaurant, UNIC Residences – SIX in Nicosia.

The programme will feature live presentations before expert juries, followed by a networking lunch and an awards ceremony recognising the selected ventures.

The event will also provide opportunities for networking and potential collaboration among members of Cyprus’ agrifood and innovation community.

Attendance is free, but participants must register in advance.

The event is open to entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, investors, students, agrifood professionals, innovation ecosystem stakeholders and others interested in the future of food and agriculture.

Registration is available through the organisers’ Eventbrite page.

EIT Food has been working to develop Europe’s food innovation ecosystem since 2016, supporting innovators and entrepreneurs, investing in ideas and talent, and bringing together science, research, industry and policymakers to encourage change across the food sector.

Its broader objective is to help build a healthier, more sustainable and resilient food system.