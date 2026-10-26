The National Anti-Fraud Co-ordination Service of Cyprus (AFCOS) has launched an awareness campaign encouraging the public to report suspected fraud and irregularities involving European Union funding, as part of efforts to protect public money and improve transparency.

The campaign aims to inform citizens about how to identify and report potential misuse of EU funds, while explaining the role and responsibilities of AFCOS Cyprus in safeguarding the bloc’s financial interests.

EU funding supports projects, programmes and initiatives intended to promote Cyprus’ development and improve people’s everyday lives.

The proper use of these resources is a matter of public interest, as fraud or irregularities could divert valuable funding away from initiatives that benefit society.

Who can report suspected fraud?

Anyone with information or reasonable suspicions about possible fraud or irregularities involving an EU-funded project, programme or activity can submit a report to AFCOS Cyprus.

Potential cases include the use of false or falsified documents, fictitious or inflated invoices, double funding of the same expenditure, conflicts of interest and the improper use of European funding.

People do not need to prove that fraud or another offence has taken place before submitting a report.

Information or reasonable suspicions that justify further examination by the competent authorities are sufficient.

How to submit a report

Reports can be submitted electronically through the official AFCOS Cyprus website, at AFCOS Cyprus, by selecting the complaints submission section.

People can file reports in their own names, with their details handled confidentially, or anonymously, without disclosing their identities.

To help the authorities assess a report effectively, submissions should include as much relevant information as possible.

This may include the project or programme concerned, a description of the suspected irregularity and any available documents or other supporting evidence.

All reports are handled confidentially and in accordance with the applicable legal framework for personal data protection.

The role of AFCOS Cyprus

AFCOS Cyprus serves as the national co-ordination body responsible for combating fraud affecting the European Union’s financial interests.

It co-ordinates the competent national authorities involved in protecting EU funds and acts as the main point of co-operation between the Republic of Cyprus and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

Within its remit, AFCOS helps receive, assess and forward information to the relevant authorities, facilitating co-ordination and the effective handling of suspected fraud or irregularities.

Through the new campaign, the service is seeking to highlight the importance of public participation in protecting European funding and encourage people to report potential wrongdoing responsibly.

The campaign’s main video is available below.