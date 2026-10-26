Cyprus will remain a steadfast supporter of Moldova’s European Union membership ambitions, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Monday, as his Moldovan counterpart outlined an ambitious timetable for accession, aiming to have the process nearing completion in 2028 and ratification well advanced by 2030.

Speaking after talks in Nicosia with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, Kombos praised the country’s progress on reforms and reaffirmed Cyprus’ support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including efforts to resolve the Transnistria dispute.

“I assured the minister that Cyprus will remain a steadfast supporter of Moldova on its European path,” Kombos said.

“We firmly believe that you have done an amazing job in terms of the reforms you have implemented, and this is something we have witnessed first-hand during our presidency of the Council.”

He urged Moldova to continue its reform efforts, describing EU membership as the only path towards joining the European family.

“Be assured that Cyprus and the Republic of Cyprus will stand by you, at your side, and help you in every possible way,” he said.

Popsoi thanked Cyprus for its support during its EU Council presidency, saying Nicosia had played an important role in advancing Moldova’s accession negotiations.

“The way you have managed to influence Moldova’s history, contributing significantly to the opening of the first negotiating chapters and clusters, will forever remain engraved in the history of our bilateral relations,” he said.

He described the relationship between the two countries as an example of solidarity, particularly given their shared challenges concerning territorial integrity.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Popsoi said, adding that Moldova would continue to support Cyprus on issues of sovereignty, international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Kombos thanked Moldova for its support regarding Turkey’s occupation of the northern part of Cyprus, stressing that both countries shared a commitment to international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Turning to Moldova’s accession timetable, Popsoi said his government hoped to complete most of the necessary work by the end of 2027, approach the conclusion of the process in early 2028 and have ratification at an advanced stage by 2030.

“The window of opportunity we have now is not inexhaustible, and we really need to make use of it,” he said. “We have waited 30 years. We have no more time to lose.”

He acknowledged, however, that the final decision rested with EU member states and would depend on Moldova’s progress in implementing reforms.