Cyprus framework prioritises negotiated debt settlements over property foreclosures

Cyprus is dealing with billions of euros in troubled loans through restructuring and negotiated settlements rather than relying primarily on auctions, while a state-backed scheme allows vulnerable homeowners to remain in their properties after relinquishing ownership, official figures show.

Of more than 4,500 applications submitted before the September 30 deadline, 1,307 had been approved and 978 homes brought into the Rent Against Instalment scheme, according to Kedipe’s latest update. The state-owned asset manager expects the eventual total to exceed 2,000 homes.

The arrangement is markedly different from a conventional loan restructuring. Kedipes acquires the primary residence, while the participating lender receives 65 per cent of its assessed market value and writes off the remaining mortgage debt to the extent that it is not secured by other collateral. The former owner stays on as a tenant, with the state meeting the rent and the occupant paying €1 a year.

A standard tenancy lasts 14 years, with lifetime occupancy provided in specified cases involving older tenants. The former owner or a first-degree relative can buy the property back between the fifth and fourteenth years at a price set out in the rental agreement. It offers an escape route for households with little realistic prospect of resuming mortgage repayments, although they give up ownership in return.

For borrowers outside the scheme, negotiated repayment plans, outright settlements and property-for-debt exchanges have proved much more common than recovery through auctions within the Kedipes portfolio.

Its progress report for the period to June 2026 records solutions covering €5.60 billion in nominal loan value, equivalent to 76 per cent of the original €7.37bn portfolio. Of the total, €2.03bn or 36.3 per cent involved restructuring and €1.39bn or 24.9 per cent full settlement.

A further €1.25bn, or 22.4 per cent, related to voluntary property-for-debt swaps. By comparison, properties recovered after auction represented €362.8 million, or 6.5 per cent. Other solutions included €449m in collections on overdue loans and €108.5m through property transfers under the mortgage-to-rent scheme.

Importantly, these percentages measure the nominal value of loans dealt with by Kedipes, not the proportion of primary residences that were auctioned. An agreed transfer of property can close a debt dispute, but borrowers still need to establish whether the settlement extinguishes the outstanding balance and what it means for any additional security or guarantors.

The financial compromise is substantial. The asset manager reported total loan recoveries of €2.68bn and contractual debt write-offs of €2.50bn by the end of June. For creditors, voluntary agreements can shorten recovery proceedings. For households, avoiding an auction does not always mean retaining the deeds.

The trend goes beyond one asset manager. A September Central Bank (CBC) analysis found that primary residences accounted for just 6 per cent of completed foreclosures between January 2022 and March 2026, while agricultural land represented 61 per cent. Around 30 per cent of cases in which foreclosure notices had been issued ended in consensual settlements, with another 5 per cent still under negotiation.

Nonetheless, those figures do not remove the risks for individual borrowers. The foreclosure framework provides for restructuring assessments and formal notices, as well as avenues for eligible borrowers to seek assistance from the Financial Ombudsman or challenge proceedings in court. Deadlines are important, and going to court does not, by itself, halt a foreclosure.