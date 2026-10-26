A driver was rescued from an overturned vehicle following a traffic collision in Ayios Dhometios, Nicosia, on Sunday evening, police reported on Monday.

The fire service received a call at 5.56pm, dispatching a rescue team and fire engine from Paphos Gate.

Circumstances under investigation reveal the driver lost control, collided with a parked car, and overturned.

Firefighters used a harness to extricate the driver, who was then transferred to Nicosia General Hospital’s A&E.

At 6.30pm, firefighters responded to another collision involving two vehicles on the Polemidia to Troodos Road in Limassol.

Three occupants had exited their vehicles before help arrived. Firefighters assisted in transporting them to Limassol General Hospital’s A&E.