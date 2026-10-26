ERB Asfalistiki hosted an information event in Nicosia on October 14 to examine the new requirements of international quality management and environmental management standards, as part of the company’s efforts to promote workplace safety, prevention and continuous improvement.

The event, entitled “New Requirements ISO 9001:2026 and ISO 14001:2026”, was held at the Ledra Auditorium at the company’s headquarters in Nicosia.

It was organised as part of ERB Asfalistiki’s long-standing co-operation with the Department of Labour Inspection, under the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance, and the Cyprus Safety and Health Association.

The presentation focused on the requirements of ISO 9001:2026, which concerns quality management, and ISO 14001:2026, which covers environmental management.

The main speaker was Paris Chrysos, a QHSE consultant and senior management systems auditor, who presented the principal changes and new requirements introduced by the two standards.

His presentation also highlighted their importance in effective risk management, including the role of management systems in supporting businesses’ efforts to improve their processes and environmental performance.

In a statement, ERB Asfalistiki said it consistently invested in initiatives promoting prevention, safety, responsibility and continuous improvement.

The company, which describes itself as Cyprus’ first general insurance company and is a member of the Eurobank banking and insurance group, said “quality, safety and responsibility were integral to a modern business culture”.

It added that it would “continue investing in knowledge, prevention and continuous improvement to help create a safer and more sustainable working environment for everyone”.

The initiative forms part of the company’s wider approach to promoting awareness and encouraging responsible practices in the workplace.