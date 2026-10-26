Eurobank repurchased 1,900,425 of its own shares for €8.13 million during the week ending October 23, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme approved by shareholders earlier this year.

In an announcement on Monday, the bank said the shares were purchased on the Euronext Athens exchange between October 19 and October 23, at an average price of €4.2810 per share.

Specifically, the bank reported that the total cost of the transactions was €8,135,667.62.

The programme was approved at Eurobank’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, and subsequently authorised by a resolution of the bank’s board of directors on April 29.

Eurobank formally announced the commencement of the programme on June 10, in accordance with Article 49 of Greek Law 4548/2018.

The purchases were carried out through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm.

On October 19, the bank repurchased 259,100 shares for €1,142,911.24, at an average price of €4.4111 per share, with prices ranging from €4.3790 to €4.4540.

On October 20, it bought 260,500 shares for €1,142,708.82, at an average price of €4.3866, with the lowest and highest prices standing at €4.3250 and €4.45 respectively.

On October 21, Eurobank repurchased 119,801 shares for €534,662.92, at an average price of €4.4629, with prices ranging between €4.4410 and €4.4810.

The following day, it acquired 317,570 shares for €1,390,607.63, at an average price of €4.3789, with the lowest price at €4.2980 and the highest at €4.44.

The largest purchase took place on October 23, when Eurobank bought 943,454 shares for €3,924,777.01, at an average price of €4.16 per share.

Prices that day ranged from €4.1010 to €4.2850, the bank reported in its announcement.

Following these transactions, Eurobank holds 35,509,771 of its own shares, the bank concluded.