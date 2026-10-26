A 51-year-old monk pleaded not guilty to all charges before the Paphos criminal court on Monday over an alleged attempted murder at Saint Neophytos Monastery in Tala, with the court ordering that he remain in custody.

He is accused of attempting to murder a 53-year-old monastery employee on August 7.

The case stems from a dispute over monastic quarters, as police allege the abbot requested the 51-year-old monk to hand over the key after inspecting the cell.

The monk reportedly refused to comply, and a struggle ensued when the abbot attempted to seize the key from his person.

The employee, who had been asked to attend as a technician in case the lock needed to be changed, intervened to separate the two men.

Police allege the monk then stabbed him in the neck and right hand with a paper cutter.

A 27-year-old novice monk restrained the accused from behind, and police allege the 51-year-old then injured the novice’s right hand with the same tool.

The court heard earlier that the monk had occupied two rooms for several years, one of which had been used by his late father.

The monastery said he had refused for around four years to surrender the cell despite repeated requests, and that the abbot had shown “patience and understanding” before asking again on the morning of the alleged attack.

The Paphos district court ordered him held in August over the risk that he could flee before trial.

His then lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, called the likelihood of a conviction “almost non-existent” and said the monk had no reason to leave the country.

The accused reportedly admitted during questioning that he reacted in such a manner as he wished to empty the cell himself; his defence has said it does not accept the allegations.