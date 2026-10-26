PwC Cyprus has appointed three new partners, Michalis Zourides, Lambros Kyriakides and Panayiotis Hadjiconstantinou, who will join the firm’s partnership on January 1, 2027, as part of its efforts to strengthen its leadership team and develop future leaders.

The firm said the appointments reflect its continued investment in its people and aim to reinforce its teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality services and comprehensive solutions to clients.

Welcoming the appointments, Andreas Yiasemides, chief executive of PwC Cyprus, said the promotion of the three professionals recognised their expertise, experience and contribution to the firm’s growth.

“Investing in our people is an investment in the future of PwC Cyprus,” Yiasemides said.

“The election of Lambros, Panayiotis and Michalis as partners is a recognition of their expertise, experience and significant contribution to the firm’s growth,” he added.

“At the same time, it reaffirms our commitment to creating opportunities for our people to develop and advance their careers,” he added.

Zourides holds a first-class honours degree in accounting and finance from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom.

He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus.

Having joined PwC Cyprus in 2008, Zourides has built his career in international client services, advising international clients on cross-border transactions, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and financial reporting.

His work focuses on providing solutions for private individuals and companies, while acting as a trusted business adviser to clients.

Kyriakides joined PwC Cyprus in 2005 and has more than 20 years of professional experience.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a Master of Laws (LLM) in international commercial and business law from the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus.

During his career at PwC, Kyriakides has developed extensive experience in assurance, financial reporting, compliance and transaction support.

His current work involves helping clients connect regulatory compliance and reporting requirements with their day-to-day finance and operational functions.

He also supports businesses in transforming and improving critical processes by combining the technical expertise of the firm’s staff with technology-enabled solutions and an expanding managed services offering.

Hadjiconstantinou holds a law degree from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and an LLM in international tax law from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

He specialises in global minimum tax and double taxation treaties.

Hadjiconstantinou began his career at PwC UK in 2008, advising investment management companies on international taxation and corporate structures.

He moved to PwC Cyprus in 2012, where he focused on supporting private clients, particularly in the energy, commodities and real estate sectors.

“I warmly congratulate our new partners and wish them every success in their new roles,” Yiasemides said.

“I am confident that they will continue to make a meaningful contribution to the development of our teams, the support we provide to our clients and the continued evolution of our firm,” he concluded.