The trial of three men accused of murdering businessman Stavros Demosthenous opened before the Limassol permanent criminal court on Monday.

They are also charged with illegal possession, transport and use of a firearm.

Demosthenous, a former chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead on October 17, 2025, in Ayios Athanasios, whilst travelling in his Rolls Royce, which was driven by his 18-year-old son.

According to the prosecution, the 31-year-old is believed to have driven the van from which the shots were fired.

One of the 28-year-olds is believed to be the gunman, while the other is believed to have driven the getaway car in which the attackers fled after abandoning a motorcycle.

Three other people originally charged in the case are no longer defendants, for proceedings against a 30-year-old and a 51-year-old were discontinued at an earlier hearing, while a second 30-year-old faced only a charge of car theft and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Court proceedings will resume on November 2, and the three remain in custody at the central prisons.