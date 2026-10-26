How can social finance and social innovation reshape the economic landscape of Cyprus? An upcoming event aims to tackle this topic and pave the way for sustainable growth by bringing together entrepreneurs, financial professionals, policy makers and anyone interested on the topic in Nicosia.

With the title ‘Unlocking Social Finance Opportunities in Cyprus’, the landmark event takes place on Tuesday, November 3 at the Gardens of the Future.

Organised by the European Microfinance Network in collaboration with the Centre for Social Innovation (CSI), and with the support of the European Investment Bank, European Commission and the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the day is designed to offer a better understanding of social finance through experts in the field.

In addition, its agenda includes demystifying the EU and Cyprus funding ecosystem, making the event a meeting ground for anyone passionate about driving ethical and impactful economic change in Cyprus and beyond.

Running from 9am to 3pm, the day will also feature expert insights on social finance, explanations on local and European finance mechanisms, obstacles, and prospects directly from market leaders.

A fireside chat will explore how Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the financial services industry, whilst a hands-on workshop places social entrepreneurs in the centre of the room, discussing how to tap into vital EU funding pathways.

As the event is organised as part of the Social Inclusive Finance Technical Assistance (SIFTA) programme, funded by the European Investment Bank and the European Union under the InvestEU initiative, it has free admission yet limited spots so those interested are advised to register online.

“Secure your spot today to be part of the conversation shaping the social and financial future of Cyprus,” comment the organisers, while stating that “the authors or speakers take full responsibility for the contents, presentations, and information shared during the event. The opinions, findings, or interpretations expressed during the event do not necessarily reflect the official views or policies of the European Commission or the European Investment Bank.”

Unlocking Social Finance Opportunities in Cyprus

Event on the social and financial future of Cyprus, talks, workshops and more. November 3. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 9am-3pm. Free admission. Online registration needed