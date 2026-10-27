Geopolitical tensions, energy security and the rising cost of cleaner shipping will take centre stage in Limassol on November 27, when the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) brings together international maritime executives for its inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit.

The invitation-only event, taking place at the Parklane Resort, will examine how political uncertainty, environmental regulations and the shift towards alternative fuels are affecting investment decisions and the competitiveness of the global shipping industry.

CSC president Andreas Neophytou will deliver the welcome address, followed by International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos, who will chair the summit, and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez, who is scheduled to deliver a message.

Other prominent speakers include Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill Ocean Transportation, Pankaj Khanna, chief executive of Heidmar Maritime Holdings, and American economist Richard D. Wolff, who will address the geopolitical challenges facing international shipping.

Discussions will focus on two themes, Geopolitics and the Future of Global Shipping and Energy Security and Shipping Fuel Transition, with particular attention to the commercial implications of decarbonisation and the availability of cleaner marine fuels.

The summit comes at a time when shipowners face difficult decisions over fleet investment, fuel choices and compliance with evolving international regulations, while geopolitical tensions continue to complicate maritime trade.

Dieleman will deliver a keynote address on energy security and the fuel transition, while Wolff will examine the Strait of Hormuz and its wider geopolitical implications. The programme also includes Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd’s List, who will moderate a discussion on alternative fuels.

Speakers and participants will include senior executives from shipowning and shipmanagement companies, charterers, banks, insurers, classification societies, energy suppliers and regulatory bodies.

Through keynote addresses and panel discussions, the event will explore how these pressures are influencing business strategies and longer-term investment planning.

For Cyprus, one of Europe’s established shipping centres, the summit also offers an opportunity to strengthen its international maritime connections and bring industry decision-makers together on the island.

The CSC represents approximately 200 shipping and shipping-related companies, both in Cyprus and overseas.

The event is organised by the Chamber and coordinated by IMH, with Alpha Bank Cyprus, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) and Eurobank Cyprus among its main sponsors.

Attendance is strictly by personal invitation, with further information and the full programme available on the summit website.