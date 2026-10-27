The Cyprus Cement Public Company bought 219 of its own shares on October 26, 2026, for a total of €293.46, acting through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd in line with a decision taken by shareholders earlier this year.

The company said the purchase was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shares were bought at €1.34 each, bringing the total transaction value to €293.46.

The purchase followed a decision taken at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 18, 2026.