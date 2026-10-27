Trade between China and Cyprus grew to $1.44 billion (€1.29 billion) during 2025, while the future holds even greater prospects for economic cooperation, attendees at a forum heard on Tuesday.

Speaking at a business forum held in Nicosia and organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), China’s ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong said bilateral trade in 2025 marked a 26 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to the ambassador, last year China became Cyprus’ fourth largest trading partner. Meantime more and more Cypriot products – like halloumi cheese, zivania and fresh juices – are finding their way to the Chinese market.

Yang noted the significant prospects for cooperation in shipping, tourism, green technologies and the digital economy.

He highlighted the role Cyprus can play as a bridge between China and the European Union.

On bilateral relations, the ambassador noted that the forum is part of events marking the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his own address, Keve chairman Stavros Stavrou stressed the importance of transforming bilateral relations into specific business partnerships.

Cyprus, he said, can act as an entry point for Chinese businesses into the single EU market, making the most of its geography as it lies at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa.

China is a major market and an international hub for technology, innovation, manufacturing and investment – offering opportunities for Cypriot entrepreneurs.

Stavrou cited the upcoming agreement between Cyprus’ Top Kinisis travel agent and China’s Zhejiang Overseas (Ningbo) International Travel Service Co.

For his part Marios Tannousis, director at Invest Cyprus, said ICT (information and communications technology) has become a main growth driver for Cyprus, with an annual contribution to the economy of €4 billion – corresponding to approximately 15 per cent of GDP.

Tannousis said Cyprus has recorded an increase in foreign direct investment from various geographical regions.

He cited data showing that the island ranks among the top ten countries globally in terms of FDI per capita.

Theodoros Parperis, chairman of the Cyprus-China Business Association, likewise spoke to the potential for growing trade and investment between the two countries.

The association currently numbers more than 200 members.

Established in 1995, the Cyprus-China Business Association operates under the auspices of Keve and the Chinese embassy in Cyprus.