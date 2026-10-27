Sales of petroleum products in Cyprus increased by 1.5 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, reaching 146,963 tonnes, as higher sales of motor gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and aviation kerosene outweighed declines in road diesel and heating gasoil, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Sales from filling stations also rose, increasing by 1.7 per cent compared with September 2025 to reach 62,557 tonnes.

Among individual products, sales of liquefied petroleum gases increased by 12.1 per cent, while asphalt sales rose by 5.1 per cent, light fuel oil by 1.6 per cent and motor gasoline by 1.5 per cent.

Provisions of aviation kerosene increased by 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

By contrast, provisions of marine gasoil fell by 3.6 per cent, while sales of heating gasoil declined by 6 per cent and road diesel by 1.4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, total petroleum product sales rose by 20.8 per cent in September compared with August, reflecting increases across several categories.

Provisions of marine gasoil recorded the largest increase among the products highlighted by Cystat, rising by 51.3 per cent month-on-month.

Sales of road diesel increased by 21.4 per cent, while motor gasoline sales rose by 10 per cent. Provisions of aviation kerosene also increased, by 1.9 per cent.

Despite the increase in sales, total petroleum product stocks fell by 16.2 per cent at the end of September compared with the end of August.

For the first 9 months of 2026, total sales of petroleum products increased by 0.7 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025, Cystat reported.