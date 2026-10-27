Cyprus landlords are taking a fresh look at whether holiday lets are really worth the trouble, as rising residential rents, changes to property taxation and tighter scrutiny of Airbnb-style accommodation begin to alter the financial calculation.

For years, short-term rentals offered the promise of higher returns, particularly in tourist hotspots such as Paphos, Protaras and Limassol. But a good nightly rate is one thing. What remains after cleaning, commissions, electricity bills, maintenance and periods without guests is quite another.

And with conventional rents continuing to rise, securing a reliable tenant for 12 months is looking increasingly attractive.

The latest RICS Cyprus Property Price Index, produced with KPMG, puts the annual increase in apartment rental values at 7.36 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 6.43 per cent for holiday apartments.

The difference is not enormous, but it matters. Residential property is delivering stronger rental growth, giving landlords another reason to reconsider the extra work involved in running holiday accommodation.

The contrast becomes clearer when looking at actual asking rents.

According to Bazaraki’s latest figures, covering January to August 2026, apartments in Limassol commanded an average monthly rent of €1,716, compared with €1,131 in Paphos, €905 in Larnaca and €734 in Nicosia.

For a Limassol landlord, that average translates into more than €20,500 a year in potential rental income, assuming full occupancy and no missed payments.

Paphos apartments would generate around €13,600 on the same basis, with Larnaca properties bringing in approximately €10,900.

These are advertised market averages, rather than guaranteed rents. Nevertheless, they demonstrate why the gap between holiday letting and conventional tenancies deserves a closer look.

The tourism figures provide another reason to sharpen the pencil.

Cyprus welcomed 3,401,538 tourists between January and September 2026, down 5.6 per cent from the corresponding period last year, according to the Statistical Service.

September itself delivered a record 580,889 arrivals, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year, providing some relief after a difficult spring.

But for property owners dependent on holiday bookings, the uneven performance is a reminder that a successful summer does not necessarily guarantee a profitable year.

Indeed, Cyprus eeal estate agents registration council president Marinos Kyneyirou reported in July that weaker tourist numbers had already encouraged some landlords to abandon short-term accommodation in favour of conventional tenancies.

The decision ultimately comes down to what remains in the owner’s pocket.

Consider an apartment that can command €1,200 a month on a conventional lease. That represents €14,400 annually before taxation, maintenance and any periods without a tenant.

Now suppose the same apartment is advertised for €100 a night on a holiday platform.

With 180 booked nights, gross revenue reaches €18,000. At first glance, Airbnb wins comfortably.

But take away an illustrative 25 per cent for platform charges, cleaning, utilities, management and other running costs, and the figure falls to €13,500 before tax.

The landlord would actually earn less than the headline figures imply, despite charging holidaymakers considerably more per night.

At that nightly rate and assumed operating cost, the property would need 192 booked nights a year simply to match €14,400 in conventional rental receipts before tax and other landlord costs.

That calculation does not include any VAT liability. It also assumes bookings can be maintained throughout the year rather than concentrated in a few profitable summer months.

The comparison changes considerably for properties commanding premium nightly rates, particularly beachfront apartments and larger holiday villas. Owners who manage bookings themselves may also keep a greater share of their income.

For ordinary apartments, however, the attraction of a dependable monthly payment is becoming harder to dismiss.

Taxation adds another consideration.

Unlike Greece, where a proposed extension would allow eligible owners of previously vacant homes and former short-term rentals to receive three years of income-tax-free rent on qualifying leases signed by the end of 2027, Cyprus has no equivalent blanket three-year exemption for landlords switching to long-term tenants.

Instead, Cyprus introduced its own changes at the beginning of 2026.

The most significant was the abolition of the special defence contribution on rental income, removing the previous effective charge of 2.25 per cent on gross rents for landlords who were liable for it.

Conventional rental income remains subject to personal income tax, with a 20 per cent statutory deduction available on gross rent from buildings, alongside other permitted deductions.

The broader tax reform also raised the personal income-tax-free threshold to €22,000, although that limit applies to an individual’s overall taxable income, not to rental earnings separately.

Individual landlords generally remain liable for a 2.65 per cent General Healthcare System contribution on gross rental income, subject to the applicable rules.

There is another change landlords cannot overlook. Since July 1, 2026, rent payments for property in Cyprus must be made through a bank transfer, card or another recognised electronic payment method, irrespective of the amount involved, according to the Tax Department’s official guidance.

Short-term accommodation has a different tax treatment.

Income from operating self-catering accommodation is treated as business income, with qualifying expenses deducted in calculating taxable profit. The Tax Department also states that VAT registration becomes compulsory once turnover from taxable business activities exceeds €15,600 annually, with qualifying accommodation services generally subject to 9 per cent VAT.

For owners running several holiday properties, these obligations can have a considerable effect on the final return.

Licensing presents a further complication.

Cyprus had 8,464 licensed self-catering accommodation establishments as of May 6, 2026, according to findings published by the Audit Office.

Nevertheless, an examination of online listings uncovered troubling gaps in compliance. Of 20 properties that auditors were able to identify, only six held valid registrations matching official records. Ten had no registration number and did not appear in the register, while four displayed invalid or mismatched details.

The sample was limited and cannot be taken as representative of the entire market, but the findings have strengthened calls for tighter supervision.

Under the existing registration rules, holiday properties must be registered with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism before being advertised or rented, with their registration number displayed in listings.

The registration fee is €222 for a three-year permit. Operating without the required authorisation can result, upon conviction, in a fine of up to €5,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

The regulatory environment has also changed at European level. Since May 20, 2026, EU rules have provided for greater verification of registration details and data-sharing by short-term rental platforms.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus association of tourist enterprises has called for additional safeguards, including stronger inspections, possible limits on annual letting days and powers for local authorities to restrict holiday rentals where housing shortages become particularly severe.

Those proposals should not be confused with restrictions already in force. Nevertheless, they introduce another uncertainty for investors assessing the long-term prospects of holiday accommodation.

There is also the wider housing question.

Every apartment moved from holiday accommodation to a conventional tenancy potentially adds another home to Cyprus’ residential rental market, where high prices continue to place considerable pressure on households.

That makes the financial decision increasingly relevant beyond individual landlords, particularly in coastal cities where tourism and residential demand compete for the same properties.

For an owner with a well-located villa, consistently strong bookings and manageable expenses, short-term letting may remain the better business.

But for someone operating an ordinary apartment, paying a management company and facing unpredictable occupancy, the balance can shift surprisingly quickly. The highest advertised nightly rate does not necessarily produce the highest annual return.