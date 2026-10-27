A fire broke out in a first-floor apartment of a three-storey building in Larnaca on Monday night, causing extensive damage, while a neighbour who attempted to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived required medical attention.

According to the Fire Service, the emergency call was received at 9.39pm, with three fire engines dispatched from Larnaca fire stations. The blaze was brought under control at 10.54pm.

The occupants of the apartment were not at home when the fire broke out.

The fire and heat caused extensive damage to the corridor and stairwell, as well as their contents, while smoke affected other areas of the first and second floors.

A neighbour who attempted to tackle the flames before the arrival of firefighters was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew but did not require hospitalisation.

The Fire Service said additional personnel were recalled to duty to meet operational needs in the Larnaca district.

The cause of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the relevant authorities.