Plans for a call for bids in 2027 for both phases of the Paphos – Polis Chrysochous, as well as developments regarding the Paphos Marina were presented by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Tuesday.

Addressing the general assembly of the Paphos chamber of commerce and industry, Letymbiotis said that the implementation of the Paphos – Polis Chrysochous road will demand difficult decision, and that clinging to a problematic contract did not amount to progress.

“Announcing a project takes just a few minutes. Its implementation requires a solid foundation, responsible decisions, and constant oversight,” Letymbiotis said.

Letymbiotis recalled that the design work of the highway began in 1990, with studies carried out in 2007 predicting its completion by 2013. Meanwhile, the contract signed in 2021, valued at €73 million, called for the project to be delivered in 2024.

He said that by January 2023, around 48 per cent of the contractual time had passed, yet only €2.6 million of work, under 4 per cent of the contract value, had been completed.

By October 2024, progress stood at just 21 per cent, while the contractor was seeking an additional €36.2 million in compensation and a 59-month extension.

Letymbiotis said that the new design provides for a modern four-lane highway. In the first phase, from Ayia Marinouda to Stroumbi, expropriations and the environmental assessment have been completed.

Meanwhile the second phase will run from Stroumbi to Polis Chrysochous, with the government aiming to launch tenders for both phases within 2027.

On the Paphos Marina, Letymbiotis said that the project has been in planning since 1994, with the first tender held in 2006.

Letymbiotis spoke of of a high priority project for the city and said that the government was determined to finally see it implemented.

He said that the decision of the marina management committee regarding the evaluation of the call of interest is expected in early November, while concession agreement to be signed with the successful bidder in 2027.

Letymbiotis also referred to the expansion of Paphos airport and the new desalination plant in Kissonerga, which is expected to have a capacity of 12,000 cubic metres per day.