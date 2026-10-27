iDNA Genomics Public Ltd has notified the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 25, 2026, at 11am, to be conducted electronically.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company said the meeting followed its October 14 announcement and a decision by its board of directors to convene the gathering.

The company said the meeting notice, proxy form and explanatory circular were being sent to shareholders on Tuesday, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law and other legislation governing its operations.

The documents outline the arrangements for the extraordinary general meeting and provide shareholders with the information required ahead of the meeting.