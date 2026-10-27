Disy deputy leader Yiannis Karousos lambasted former finance minister Harris Georgiades for announcing he will not back Averof Neophytou’s presidential bid, saying the letter does not serve party unity and that “some are trying to create a climate of tension”.

Speaking to television channel Ant1 on Tuesday, Karousos said Georgiades “should not have made this statement, but it is his right”.

He said Georgiades held “an institutional role” as president of the Glafcos Clerides Institute, Disy’s affiliated think tank, and that anyone with such a role had “the obligation and responsibility” to run the campaign of whomever party members choose.

Georgiades said in the letter to party leader Annita Demetriou that he could not back Neophytou “under conditions of pressure and overt political blackmail”. He also offered his resignation from the institute.

Questioned on the matter of Georgiades’ reference to blackmail, Karousos replied, “so, Harris is saying that Annita lied?”

He said Demetriou had stated that she withdrew from the race for the sake of party unity.

“We are adding fuel to the fire with such statements,” he remarked, adding that they “do not strengthen the party’s candidate to do well in the presidential elections”.

Karousos argued that the current climate was “only helping President Nikos Christodoulides”.

He drew a contrast with former president Nicos Anastasiades, who has not publicly supported either candidate, saying his statements differed greatly from those of Georgiades.

Asked whether he supports Neophytou, Karousos acknowledged he had “a preference” but refused to disclose it publicly.