The police have announced road closures, parking restrictions and changes to bus routes in Nicosia ahead of Wednesday’s Oxi Day celebrations, which include a church service at the Apostle Barnabas Cathedral and the annual parade.

From midnight on Tuesday, parking will be prohibited at the Archbishopric, Korai Street, Isokratous Street, Zenon Kitieos Street, Constantinos Palaiologos Avenue, Homer Avenue, Byron Avenue, Michalakis Karaolis Street and Evagoros Avenue.

On Wednesday, Homer Avenue will be closed between Egypt Street and Eleftheria Square from 9am, and along Byron Avenue, from the Museum traffic lights to its junction with Grivas Digenis Avenue.

From 9.30am, additional road closures will come into effect along the parade route, covering Byron Avenue, Homer Avenue, Michalakis Karaolis Street and Demosthenis Severis Avenue, from the traffic lights towards Grigoris Afxentiou Avenue.

Designated parking areas for those attending the parade include the D’Avila bastion car park, the parking area beside the moat below the old town hall, the area near the fire station and the car park near the Kolokasi opening.

Changes will also affect Nicosia’s urban bus services after 9.30am.

Buses arriving from Strovolos, Lakatamia, Anthoupolis, Parissinos, Engomi, Ayios Dhometios and Ayios Pavlos will pick up and drop off passengers at the Rigenis Street car park near the Solomos statue, accessing the area via Paphos and Kinyras streets.

Buses arriving from Pallouriotissa, Kaimakli, Aglandjia, Dasoupolis and Latsia will use Kaningos Bridge near the ‘Oxi kiosk’ for passenger pick-ups and drop-offs.

The police also reminded motorists that regular vehicles are not permitted along the section of Makarios Avenue between the traffic lights at Nicosia Central Police Station and Evagoros Avenue.

Members of the public attending the parade are asked to remain on the pavements to allow participants to pass safely and without obstruction.

Motorists are urged to follow the instructions of police officers on duty throughout the day.

The police also pointed out that the use of drones during the celebrations is strictly prohibited.