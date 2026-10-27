A day in nature packed with bold flavours, music, competitions and, of course, spicy tastes approaches soon. The 2026 Sia Chilli Fest returns on November 7 as organiser Johnny Pep brings another epic edition with fun planned for all. Especially, those who enjoy a heat kick.

From 10am to 4.30pm, the village of Sia in the Nicosia district will host the festival. On site, Johnny Pep will share spicy secrets and stories from his micro farm of spicy peppers, whilst bars serve beers and cocktails. Food vendors will feed hungry stomachs all day long and on this year’s menu are stone-fire pizzas, smashed burgers, loaded hot dogs, steak sandwiches and Cypriot ice cream.

Live DJ beats will add a tuneful note to the event, accompanying what is perhaps the highlight of the event – the Chilli Contest. Visitors who want to challenge how much heat they can take, can take part in the competition, eating spicy peppers to earn the title of the Chilli Champion.

Sia Chilli Fest 2026

One-day festival with street food, drinks and the Chilli Contest 2026. Organised by Johnny Pep. November 7. Sia village, Nicosia. 10am-4.30pm