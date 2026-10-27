The captivating score of The Jungle Book comes to life on Larnaca’s and Nicosia’s stages as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents family concerts. Under the baton of the Cypriot maestro Kyriaki Kountouri, orchestra musicians, mezzo soprano Marilena Nisidi and narrator Petros Georkadjis will present two magical evenings.

First, The Jungle Book concert will be presented at the Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos of Larnaca on Thursday, November 5 at 6pm, before Nicosia audiences enjoy it at Pallas Theatre on November 7 with two performances; at 4pm and 5.30pm.

Based on five of the nine Mowgli stories from Rudyard Kipling’s classic 1894 collection of the same name, this fantasy adventure inspired one of the most iconic film scores of Hollywood’s Golden Age, composed by the eminent Hungarian-American film composer Miklós Rózsa.

Renowned for his unforgettable scores to classic films such as Ben-Hur, Spellbound, El Cid and The Thief of Bagdad, Rózsa vividly captures the adventurous spirit, imagination, heroism, humour and mystery of the jungle, masterfully blending traditional Indian musical elements with the grandeur of the symphonic idiom.

The score features eighteen distinct themes, one for each of the story’s principal characters. Through this richly imaginative, almost operatic approach, Rózsa vividly brings to life both humans and jungle animals.

Mezzo soprano Marilena Nisidi, the recipient of an honourable mention at the recent International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Soloists organised by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, will perform the beautiful lullaby for Mowgli.

Enhanced by live narration by Petros Georkadjis, this magical family concert promises an immersive and unforgettable journey into one of cinema’s most beloved adventures – an experience sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The Jungle Book Concert

Family concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, mezzo soprano Marilena Nisidi and narrator by Petros Georkadjis. November 5. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. 6pm. November 7. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm and 5.30pm. €12. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy