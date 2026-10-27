As a new month arrives, a fresh cultural calendar approaches. Happening in Limassol this November is a diverse programme at the Rialto Theatre featuring the launch of the season of NT Live screenings, a special musical performance by Maria Papageorgiou and the Flash Festival, celebrating contemporary artistic creation in Cyprus.

Babies are Delivered by the Stork

Happening in the first week of the month though are two theatrical performances; one from Cyprus and a broadcast coming from abroad.

On November 4, Anemona Theatre presents the play ‘Babies are Delivered by the Stork’ by Michalis Reppas and Thanasis Papathanasiou. Directed by Marinos Xenofontos, the story is set in German-occupied Thessaloniki in 1943.

Two childless couples struggling to survive shelter a Jewish escapee from Auschwitz. Blending drama and comedy, the play celebrates human solidarity. The production will be presented once at 8.30pm and in the Greek language.

The Fifth Step – National Theatre Live

A play in English arrives next as part of the National Theatre Live programme, which makes its return to Rialto Theatre on November 6. The Fifth Step by David Ireland will be presented, as filmed live from London’s West End, with Greek and English subtitles.

The critically acclaimed play follows James, who becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka, after years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous.

The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences. But as Luka approaches step five, the moment of confession, dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.

Finn den Hertog directs the provocative and entertaining production filmed live in London’s West End. Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk) is joined by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman (The Responder, Sherlock) in the critically acclaimed and subversively funny new play.

Babies are Delivered by the Stork

Play by Michalis Reppas and Thanasis Papathanasiou, presented by Anemona Theatre. November 4. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8-18. www.rialto.com.cy

The Fifth Step

Play broadcast from London’s West End. Part of the National Theatre Live programme. November 6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. In English. With Greek and English subtitles. €10-12. www.rialto.com.cy