The cabinet approved an interior ministry proposal on Tuesday for new regulations on issuing building permits, with the aim of simplifying and modernising procedures. The regulations will be sent to parliament for approval.

“This amendment replaces the complicated current system with a simplified, clear and more effective framework,” Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said, speaking after the cabinet meeting.

Ioannou explained that the amendment abolishes the geographical division of Cyprus into three categories with different cost factors, simplifies the methodology for calculating fees depending on the category of development, gets rid of the graduated charge based on the area for buildings and the division of land into plots, as well as additional charges for external works, clarifies when fees would be paid and lays out specific provisions for refunds.

“Our main aim is to reduce complexity, enhance transparency and uniformity, and make procedures faster, to the benefit of citizens, researchers, construction sector professionals and authorities,” he said.

The minister said fast-track permits for low and medium risk projects have so far yielded results, with over 3,000 permits for single and duplex houses already issued, as well as over 1,500 permits for blocks of flats of up to 20 apartments, within 80 working days.

“With this decision we are taking another step towards a more modern and functional system for issuing permits, with less bureaucracy, clearer regulations and more effective procedures,” Ioannou said.