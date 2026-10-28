A double bill of dance performances is coming to the Nicosia International Festival this week, featuring productions selected through an open call. On October 30, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host two back-to-back performances by two choreographers of the younger generation who present two distinct approaches to contemporary dance.

First, at 7pm is Myrianthi Panagiotou’s Residue, which explores the act of preserving within ourselves objects, stories, bodies and human bonds, revealing the human need, wherever we go, to carry places, relationships and memories with us.

On stage, santur player Kypriana Constantinidou and five performers will create a language rooted in the landscapes and cultural memory of Cyprus.

At 9pm, the second performance is by Konstantina Skalionta, titled All of (y)our time. This dance act zeroes in on the question of how much time is worth.

Taking its stance in a world where ‘time is money’ and everything has a profitable purpose, Skalionta draws on contemporary theoretical approaches to the value of artistic labour under capitalism, where dance is undervalued, as its ephemeral and immaterial nature cannot easily be accommodated within the framework of production and profit.

The choreography explores the vulnerability of artists while reclaiming the dancing body as a political and social body.

On the evening, viewers can enjoy both performances with a single ticket (€20) or experience each one separately (€15).

Residue – All of (y)our time

Dance Double Bill, part of the Nicosia International Festival. October 30. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm and 9pm. €15 or €20. Tickets on More.com