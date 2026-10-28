Cyprus is marking the 86th anniversary of October 28, 1940, on Wednesday with church services and parades across the island, as political leaders and parties pay tribute to those who fought against fascism and the Axis powers during the Second World War.

The anniversary, widely known as Ochi Day, commemorates Greece’s historic refusal to surrender to an Italian ultimatum on October 28, 1940, and the resistance that followed against fascism and, later, Nazism.

In Nicosia, a celebratory church service will be held at 10am at the Apostle Barnabas Cathedral, officiated by Archbishop Georgios, in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, House President Annita Demetriou, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, Greek Ambassador Konstantinos Kollias and members of the political and military leadership.

Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis will deliver the commemorative address.

At 11am, Christodoulides and the Greek ambassador will take the salute at the parade outside the Greek embassy, with contingents of war veterans, university and college students, secondary school pupils, scouts, associations and organisations taking part.

Similar events will be held in towns and communities across the government-controlled areas.

The government will be represented by Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki in Limassol, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis in Paphos, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki in Larnaca and Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis in Paralimni.

Meanwhile, political parties issued statements marking the anniversary, paying tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought in 1940 while drawing parallels with present-day challenges, particularly the continuing division of Cyprus.

Disy described October 28 as one of the most significant milestones in modern Greek history, saying the courage and determination demonstrated by the Greek people remain an enduring example for future generations.

The party also paid tribute to Greek Cypriots who fought during the Second World War and served alongside Allied forces, describing their contribution as an inseparable part of the island’s historical memory.

For Cyprus, Disy said, the anniversary carries particular significance as long as the island remains under Turkish occupation.

“With unity, responsibility and a firm commitment to European values, we continue our efforts for a free, secure and reunified Cyprus,” the party said.

Diko similarly emphasised the importance of the historic Greek refusal to surrender, describing the events of October 1940 as a demonstration of a people’s determination to defend their independence and dignity, even when faced with overwhelming odds.

“Eighty-six years later, we honour all those who fought and sacrificed themselves, writing one of the most glorious chapters in the history of Hellenism,” the party said.

Drawing parallels with Cyprus, Diko said the lessons of 1940 remain particularly relevant given the continuing consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation.

It accused Turkey of pursuing objectives contrary to international law and United Nations resolutions, stressing that the struggle for the liberation and reunification of Cyprus must continue through political responsibility, unity and a clear strategy.

The party said defending the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus remains a non-negotiable priority, while acknowledging that achieving these objectives requires more than simply invoking international law.

“The lessons of 1940 are not that difficulties can be overcome easily, but that even in the most difficult circumstances, a people must never abandon its principles, rights and just demands,” Diko said.

Akel focused on the anti-fascist significance of the anniversary, paying tribute to the Greek people’s resistance against the Italian invasion and the subsequent struggle against Nazi occupation.

The party highlighted the role of the Greek National Resistance, particularly the EAM-ELAS movement, and commemorated those killed in battle, executed by occupying forces or sent to Nazi concentration camps.

It also remembered victims of Nazi atrocities in Kalavryta, Distomo, Kaisariani and Kokkinia, alongside those who died from hunger and deprivation during the occupation of Greece.

Akel placed particular emphasis on the contribution of thousands of Cypriot volunteers who fought against fascism during the Second World War, recalling its Central Committee’s decision on June 16, 1943, encouraging party members and officials to volunteer for military service.

The party warned that the lessons of October 28 remain relevant amid what it described as the re-emergence of fascism in Europe and internationally, through nationalism, racism and attempts to distort historical events.

“October 28 reminds us that fascism is not invincible,” Akel said, stressing that its defeat was achieved through the struggles and sacrifices of ordinary people.

Elam, meanwhile, paid tribute specifically to the historic “No” of Ioannis Metaxas to the ultimatum delivered by the Italian ambassador on October 28, 1940.

Describing the anniversary as one of the most glorious in Greek history, the party praised the bravery of Greek soldiers who fought to defend their homeland.

Alma – Citizens for Cyprus also described October 28 as a symbol of national dignity and resistance to fascism. However, it also criticised President Nikos Christodoulides’ handling of the Cyprus problem, warning that his “policy of illusions” appeared to be reaching its end, with the risk of a dangerous deadlock in which responsibility could be shared equally between the two communities rather than attributed to Turkey.

Direct Democracy Cyprus highlighted Cyprus’ contribution to the Second World War, noting that more than 12,000 Cypriots enlisted in the Cyprus Regiment of the British Army, while others volunteered for the Greek armed forces. It said hundreds lost their lives and more than 2,000 were taken prisoner.

The Green Party – Citizens’ Cooperation said October 28 was not only a day of historical remembrance but also a reminder that democracy, freedom and human rights cannot be taken for granted and require constant protection.