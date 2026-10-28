Four men were on Wednesday remanded in custody for eight days after having been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal crossings across the Green Line.

The four, of whom two are aged 23 years old, one is 22 years old, and the other 19, were arrested on Tuesday morning after a police officer in Nicosia came across a group of people he found to be “suspicious”.

He called for backup, with the arriving officers finding seven people who were found to have crossed the Green Line illegally.

Further examinations found that four of those seven people are recipients of political asylum in Cyprus, while the police reported that they were “involved in the illegal smuggling of migrants”.

As such, the four were arrested, while the other three were taken to the Pournara migrant reception centre.