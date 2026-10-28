The lessons of October 28, 1940, remain relevant to Cyprus as the island continues to face the consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of Ochi Day at the Omonia Aradippou club, Michaelidou drew parallels between Greece’s historic resistance to fascism and Cyprus’ continuing struggle for reunification.

“For more than 52 years, our country has been living with the consequences of the illegal Turkish invasion and continuing occupation. Our own ‘No’ to the faits accomplis of the invasion, our own ‘No’ to forgetting and accepting injustice, is our daily struggle,” she said.

“With faith in international law, but above all through our internal unity, we continue to pursue a reunified, free, modern and secure Cyprus for all its lawful residents.”

Michaelidou said President Nikos Christodoulides had made ending the current situation an absolute priority, pursuing diplomatic efforts, making use of Cyprus’ EU membership and strengthening strategic international alliances to secure the resumption of negotiations.

She said the objective remained a viable, functional and just settlement of the Cyprus problem, based on United Nations resolutions and European Union principles, which would free the island from occupying troops and outdated systems of guarantees.

Turning to education, Michaelidou said the ministry’s primary objective was to transform historical memory into a living experience for younger generations.

“We cultivate the values of a free individual in our schools every day,” she said, adding that emphasis was being placed on developing skills, research and critical thinking.

She described education as the strongest foundation for the progress and future of Cyprus and Hellenism as a whole.