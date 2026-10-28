A 53-year-old man has been remanded in custody for five days after police seized approximately 104 grammes of cocaine at his home in Paphos district, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officers searched the property at around 5pm on Tuesday under a court warrant.

The man allegedly ran into his yard and threw a black bag into a nearby field.

Officers found the cocaine inside and arrested him.

A subsequent search of the home uncovered a precision scale with cocaine traces, €800 in cash and a wooden utensil bearing traces of the drug.

The man appeared before Paphos District Court on Wednesday, which issued the five-day detention order to facilitate investigations.

The Paphos branch of the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime’s drug squad (Ykan) is continuing its inquiries.