Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Wednesday described Greece’s historic “No” of October 28, 1940, as a defining moment in Greek history and a symbol of resistance with worldwide significance, as he attended Ochi Day commemorations in Thessaloniki.

In a message on social media marking the 86th anniversary, Palmas said the Greek people’s refusal to surrender to fascist Italy sent a powerful message against totalitarianism, expansionism and disregard for human dignity.

He said the events of 1940 left behind an enduring responsibility to preserve historical memory, defend democratic ideals and strengthen unity among Greeks.

That responsibility, he added, extended to working towards “a Europe and a world where freedom, peace and justice are non-negotiable values and firm foundations”.

Palmas concluded his message by extending his wishes to Greeks around the world.

The Cypriot defence minister is among the officials attending the major military parade in Thessaloniki on Wednesday, marking the culmination of three days of celebrations commemorating the city’s liberation from Ottoman rule on October 26, 1912, the feast of its patron saint, Saint Demetrios, and the anniversary of October 28, 1940.

The parade, taking place on the city’s waterfront, will be attended by Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, opposition leader Nikos Androulakis, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas, alongside military officials and other dignitaries.

The commemorations include a wreath-laying ceremony at 10.15am, followed by the military parade at 11am.

For the first time this year, military contingents will march ahead of civilian groups, while the parade is expected to conclude with a precision flying display by an F-16 fighter jet from the Greek Air Force’s Zeus demonstration team, piloted by Squadron Leader Christos-Paris Charitos.