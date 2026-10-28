A new exhibition opens in Nicosia this Friday, October 30 as Gloria Gallery hosts the solo showcase of Pascalis Anastasi. Under the title Belonging, the artist’s exhibition is an artistic exploration of human presence, everyday life and the fundamental human need to feel that we belong somewhere.

The opening event will take place at 7.30pm, inaugurated by the writer and poet George Moleskis and the public will be able to browse Anastasi’ paintings until November 17.

Through scenes of daily life, human figures, bustling streets and images of nature, the artist observes and captures moments that often go unnoticed.

Facial expressions, movements and subtle gestures become the starting points for stories and reflections on human relationships, loneliness, acceptance and the search for personal identity.

As the artist explains: “Observing the people and places around me gives me another opportunity to express my deepest feelings through my work, whether depicting crowded streets, the sea or the natural environment that surrounds me. The main objective of this exhibition is to create stories through people’s facial expressions, the clothes they wear and the way they move.”

“Like a flâneur,” he adds, “I watch the world go by, sometimes wondering whether people are truly happy or simply going through the motions of life – a mother holding her child, a young woman with her mobile phone, an elderly couple walking together. We all share something in common: the desire to feel that we belong somewhere and the fear of rejection.”

Belonging

Solo painting exhibition by Pascalis Anastasi. October 30-November 17. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12pm and 6pm-7.30pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.30pm. www.gloriagallery.com