A tradition passed down through generations was revived once again in Tillyria, where students marked the anniversary of October 28, 1940, by forming the word “OXI” (Ochi, meaning No) with fire.

In a statement, Kato Pyrgos community leader and chairman of the Tillyria communities cluster, Nikos Kleanthous, highlighted the enduring significance of the historic Greek refusal to surrender to fascist Italy in 1940, describing it as a symbol of resistance that remains relevant today.

He said the custom had been preserved from generation to generation, taking on particular significance in Tillyria, where historical memory and the spirit of resistance form an important part of the region’s collective identity.

Kleanthous congratulated the students for keeping the tradition alive, expressing pride in the younger generation for continuing to honour the anniversary and its message.