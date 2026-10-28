The message of unity behind Greece’s historic “No” of October 28, 1940, remains more relevant than ever for Cyprus, which continues to live with the consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following an Ochi Day church service at the Metropolitan Church of Ayios Theodoros in Paphos, Letymbiotis paid tribute to the struggles of the Greek people against fascism and highlighted the importance of passing their legacy on to future generations.

“Today we honour the heroic ‘No’ in a city, Paphos, which, it is worth remembering, protested against fascism in 1941 and supported the struggle of the Greeks, through the then locum tenens of the archiepiscopal throne,” he said.

He described the anniversary as a reminder not only of the struggle against fascism and the right of nations to sovereignty, but also of the unity demonstrated by the Greek people.

“The message of unity cannot fail to be relevant in a country that has been experiencing illegal occupation for 52 years as a result of the brutal invasion,” he said.

Letymbiotis stressed that the lessons of 1940 should serve as a reminder never to abandon just struggles or the defence of national interests, values and ideals upheld by previous generations.

“This is the message we must preserve and pass on to future generations: we must never abandon just struggles, never abandon the struggles that defend our national interests and the values and ideals our ancestors fought for,” he said.

He concluded by extending his wishes to Greece and Greeks everywhere, expressing the hope that “next year will find us with a free homeland”.

Following the service, Letymbiotis laid a wreath at the October 28 memorial in Paphos before taking the salute at the student parade marking the anniversary.