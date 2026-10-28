The non-profit organisation Windcraft Loud celebrates ten years of creativity, collaborations, musical encounters and new paths with a series of events under the title ‘Windcraft Back’, which runs from October 31 to November 29.

The series brings collaborations born out of the organisation’s journey and that of the Windcraft Music Fest back into the spotlight.

About Windcraft Loud

Since its foundation, Windcraft Loud’s primary aim has been to build bridges between the local and international music scenes, bringing together artists from Cyprus and abroad and encouraging the creation of new, cross-border musical collaborations.

Through the Windcraft Music Fest, dozens of musicians met for the first time, experimented with different musical genres and created original musical projects.

About the event series

‘Windcraft Back’ revisits some of these encounters, giving them the opportunity to be revived and further developed.

Cypriot and international musicians are coming together once more in Nicosia, presenting their music through four distinct concerts, whilst also sharing their knowledge and experience with the local music community through four specialised workshops.

As part of the series, Harris Lambrakis joins Odysseas Toumazou on a musical journey with references to jazz and modal music, Toms Rudzinskis joins forces with Christos Yerolatsitis for a session centred on contemporary jazz, Federico Pascucci teams up with Larva (Vassilis Filippou & Alexis Kasinos) for a contemporary exploration of traditional music, whilst Andreas Polyzogopoulos meets Marios Takoushis in yet another creative jazz collaboration.

The concerts are complemented by workshops on modal music, jazz, swing and Balkan music, offering students, professionals and music lovers the opportunity to engage directly with acclaimed musicians from Cyprus and abroad.

Programme of workshops

The workshops begin on Saturday, October 31 with a session on modal music by Harris Lambrakis at 5pm.

Then, on November 14, a jazz music workshop with Toms Rudzinskis takes place, again between 5pm and 7pm.

Balkan music is next as Federico Pascucci dedicates a workshop to it on November 21, before William Scott hosts a swing music workshop on November 28.

Concert nights

The first concert of the series is on this Sunday, November 1 at 8pm where Harris Lambrakis and Odysseas Toumazou join forces.

Then, on November 15, Toms Rudzinskis and Christos Yerolatsitis will play together, whilst on November 22, Federico Pascucci and LARVA take the floor.

Concluding the event series is one final concert on November 29 with Andreas Polyzogopoulos and Marios Takoushis.

Windcraft Loud

Ten years of Windcraft Loud with a series of music workshops and concerts. October 31-November 29. Windcraft Music Centre, Nicosia. €10 (for the workshops, free for members). €15 for concerts. [email protected]. Tel: 22-377748