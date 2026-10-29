Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Ayios Dhometios with my parents

What did you have for breakfast?

I never have breakfast, to sleepy to have anything

Describe your perfect day

No work, no university and lots of fun drawing and hanging out with friends and playing video games.

Best book ever read? Why?

I used to read a loooot of books, but I lost the focus to do so. I managed to read one couple of months ago called The Ruination by Riot games. The story is amazing with very well written characters and a very dramatic narrative

Best childhood memory?

Hanging out with my cousin. He was amazing and very, very funny. Best summers

What is always in your fridge?

Xixo Ice tea strawberry is always a must

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Run boy Run by Woodkid

What’s your spirit animal?

A panda. A lot of people say that I look like Po from the Kung Fu Panta movies

What are you most proud of?

I have overcome a lot of obstacles that I thought I wouldn’t, both in life and art

What movie scene has really stayed with you? And why?

My favourite movie moment was from V for Vendetta when Evey Hammond went out in the rain and V saw himself when he was born in the fire, but Evey Hammond was born in water showing the contrast and the similarities of the characters.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. I would love to hear their journey.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Two points in time: 2010 when I went to my hometown (Xanthi) and had an amazing summer with my family, and 480 BC to witness the battle of Thermopylae and the glory of King Leonidas I

What is your greatest fear?

Disappointing the people around me, I don’t want to disappoint anyone when they believe in me. And also spicy food!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Nothing really, I believe things happen for a reason. I am fine with how things turned out.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Unfaithfulness and dishonesty

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

Spend it with friends and with a lot of Xixo Iced tea remembering the good time.

George Bilianidis is a Cypriot artist specialising in graphic design and geek culture, with a particular passion for comic books, manga, and fictional characters. He is a final-year graphic design student at Frederick University in Nicosia and creates fanart inspired by his favourite franchises and characters. He has participated in Cyprus Comic Con and other geek culture events, showcasing his work and connecting with fellow artists and fans. His goal is to continue growing as an artist, create unique illustrations, and establish himself as a cover artist within the comic book industry

Upcoming events: WackoManicas-Necro Comicon-Moondogs Christmas charity event

Social media links: https://www.instagram.com/george_bilianides_art?exln=eDgxcGJ2NTR1anc4