Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Thursday that it recently purchased 3,890 of its own shares as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.

The transaction was carried out on October 27, 2026, through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

Demetra Holdings acquired the shares at a price of €1.335 per share.

The share buyback was executed pursuant to the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The acquisition followed authorisation granted by shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.