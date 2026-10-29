A 31-year-old man was in a critical condition on Thursday after falling from a height of about five metres while working at a factory in Larnaca.

The man was rushed to Larnaca general hospital, and then transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

According to the police, they were alerted to the accident at around 5.40pm.

Under circumstances being investigated, the man sustained critical injuries after he fell to the ground from a height of five metres.

The Labour Inspection Department has ordered the factory in question to suspend operations while the investigation is ongoing.