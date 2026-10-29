A brawl broke out between 30 Turkish Cypriots in Limassol on Wednesday, with the police on Thursday citing personal differences as the reason behind the clash.

Local media reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday at noon, when two rivalling groups clashed in the Tessera Fanaria area of Limassol, resulting in disturbance among the public.

The clash reportedly continued despite the police intervening, with one person suffering minor injuries and being admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations are continuing.