Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will be visiting Cyprus on Thursday, with talks on the island focusing on bilateral relations, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The two-day visit’s schedule includes Abbas’ arrival at the presidential palace and a tete-a-tete meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides followed by a working lunch.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement that this was the third meeting between the two presidents since Christodoulides was elected, with their latest meeting taking place in Palestine in May 2025.

Letymbiotis said that on Thursday the two leaders were to discuss Cyprus-Palestine bilateral relations, the situation in the region and Cyprus’ humanitarian role, including through the Amalthea maritime corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. They were also set to discuss EU-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Cyprus problem.

“Cyprus and Palestine share longstanding historical relations and close ties, both at the political level and in other areas, as well as through cooperation between the two peoples,” he added.

The trip comes as the government faces criticism over its increasing support for Israeli interests in Cyprus.

Akel has attacked the creation of a Cyprus chapter of the Israel Allies Foundation by six MPs from Disy, Diko and Elam, which the party has said undermines the credibility of Cyprus in its efforts to press Turkey internationally on its ongoing occupation.

Cyprus recognised the State of Palestine immediately after its declaration in 1988.

When Abbas visited in June 2022, then President Nicos Anastasiades pledged that close ties with Israel “would not be to the detriment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians”.

President Nikos Christodoulides visited Ramallah in 2023 and laid a wreath at Yasser Arafat’s tomb, and in March 2024 the first aid ship for Gaza left a Cypriot port.

Abbas has led the Palestinian Authority since 2005, with his Fatah-dominated authority governing parts of the West Bank, while Hamas ran the Gaza strip.