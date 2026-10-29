Solidus Securities will distribute a gross interim dividend of €1.32 million to shareholders in November 2026, following a unanimous decision by the company’s board on Thursday.

The dividend amounts to €0.25984252 per share, before tax withholding, according to the investment services company’s announcement.

Shareholders registered in the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) register on November 20, 2026, will be entitled to receive the interim dividend.

The company’s shares will trade without the right to the dividend from November 19, meaning investors buying shares from that date will not qualify for the payment.

Investors who purchase shares by the close of trading on November 18, the final date on which shares will trade with the dividend entitlement, will qualify for the distribution.

Entitlement will also extend to investors who receive securities through an over-the-counter transfer completed by the November 20 record date.

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on November 25, 2026.