World-renowned Spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar—affectionately known to millions as GURUDEV—is set to visit Cyprus over November 3-5, 2026, bringing a message of inner peace, happiness and human connection to the Mediterranean island nation.

The three-day visit will feature two special gatherings in Limassol,The first gathering, “Satsang with Gurudev”, will take place on Tuesday, November 3, at the Parklane Resort in Limassol, from 7.30-9 pm. The evening will feature sacred chants, devotional music known as bhajans, collective meditation and timeless wisdom.

The following evening, Wednesday, November 4, Gurudev will lead “Unlock Happiness Within”, a meditation and wisdom masterclass at Patticheio Municipal Theatre in Limassol, from 6.30-8.30 pm.

Strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between India and Cyprus

The visit carries special significance in the context of the longstanding friendship between India and Cyprus. In June 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official visit to Cyprus and, earlier this year, Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides visited India in May.

Recently, PM Modi visited The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, India, for celebrations marking Gurudev’s 70th birthday and acknowledging the remarkable work of 45 years of The Art of Living’s humanitarian service.

Gurudev’s upcoming visit builds upon his earlier engagement with the island. In September 2022, he visited Cyprus and conducted an evening of wisdom and guided meditation Nicosia.

Under Gurudev’s guidance, The Art of Living have conducted hundreds of courses, events, Yoga and meditation events to spread peace and happiness on island.

Four decades of humanitarian service and global peace initiatives

As the founder of The Art of Living Foundation, established in 1981, Gurudev has spent over four decades championing global peace, emotional well-being, and self-discovery. The organisation is active across more than 183 countries.

The foundation combines breathing techniques, meditation and personal development programmes with community development and humanitarian relief. Its initiatives include children’s education, women’s empowerment, prison rehabilitation, disaster relief, river restoration, water conservation and sustainable agriculture.

Gurudev has also been involved in peace and reconciliation dialogues, including in Colombia, where his efforts led to resolution of a 52-year war. Through his work and The Art of Living’s programmes, Gurudev has touched the lives of more than 800 million people worldwide.

Bringing inner peace and happiness to Cyprus

The visit comes as meditation, mental wellbeing, and meaningful human connection attract increasing attention worldwide. Through his teachings, Gurudev emphasises that peace and happiness can be cultivated within each individual.

The two gatherings offer people across Cyprus a chance to experience this message firsthand while celebrating human values that transcend nationality, religion, and culture.

Satsang – An Evening of Meditation and Music with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Event information

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 3, 2026 | 7.30–9 pm

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 | 7.30–9 pm Venue: Parklane Resort, Limassol

Parklane Resort, Limassol Registration: https://www.events-artofliving.eu/satsang-cyprus

Unlock Happiness Within — Meditation & Wisdom Masterclass

Event information