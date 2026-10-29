Thick fog since 9.15am has been affecting traffic in the mountainous areas of Limassol, mainly in the areas of Agros, Handria and Kyperounta.
The police have warned visibility is limited and motorists should be particularly careful.
Thick fog since 9.15am has been affecting traffic in the mountainous areas of Limassol, mainly in the areas of Agros, Handria and Kyperounta.
The police have warned visibility is limited and motorists should be particularly careful.
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