Only 26 per cent of young Cypriots say that they have taken part in at least one initiative to bring about social change in the past year, ranking the Republic lowest among all 27 member states.

The findings are according to the latest Eurobarometer survey on youth and democracy, which was carried out in the age group from 15 to 30 and provide insights on the views and opinions of young Europeans.

According to the survey’s findings, an average of 55 per cent of young Europeans took part in at least one initiative to bring about social change in the past year, up from 48 per cent in 2024.

The actions included the signing of a petition, participating in a rally or sending a letter to a politician.

At 73 per cent, Luxembourg ranked highest followed by Malta, 70 per cent and Belgium, 64 per cent.

The highest engagement was recorded in the human rights sector, 36 per cent, ranking first in 23 out of all 27 member states.

This is followed by equal rights, 33 per cent, and health and well-being, 30 per cent.

The survey shows overall growing engagement among young people, with 75 per cent having participated in the activities of one or more organisations in the last 12 months, compared to 64 per cent in 2024.

These activities were mostly organised by sports clubs, 26 per cent, or a youth club or youth organisation, 20 per cent.